Police respond to active situation on Douglas Street in Ripon

UPDATE: Ripon Police are asking neighbors to avoid the area of S. Douglas Street between E. Fond du Lac Street/Hwy 23 and Jackson Street due to an active situation.

Police say this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: There is a large law enforcement presence near the corner of Fenton and Douglas streets in Ripon on Friday afternoon.

Fond du Lac County sheriffs, police, and SWAT are some of the agencies seen posted up along the blocked-off street.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 Fond du Lac neighborhood reporter Jack Porter is on the scene, and this article will be updated as new information becomes available.