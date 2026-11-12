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Restraining order dismissed in Kyle Kordell case

The former Two Rivers City Manager says all charges against him had been "dropped"
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Abbey Hamachek
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TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A temporary restraining order against Kyle Kordell, the former city manager for Two Rivers, was dismissed by a Manitowoc County judge, according to online court records.

In a message to NBC 26, Kordell said all charges against him had been "dropped," though it's unclear if formal charges were ever fired.

The restraining order was issued on Nov. 4, three days after police arrested Kordell following a reported incidence of domestic violence at his family home.

On Nov. 2, Kordell resigned from the City of Two Rivers.

Kordell was arrested two more times for allegedly violating a 72-hour no-contact order.

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