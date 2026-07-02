Ray Fuiten named next Green Bay Metro Fire Chief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission selected Ray Fuiten as the next chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The commission announced the selection in a Thursday press release. Officials said Fuiten is a 20-year veteran of the department. His executive-level experience includes serving as battalion chief, assistant chief of operations, and interim co-chief of the department.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ray Fuiten as the next chief to lead the Green Bay Metro Fire Department,” Mayor Eric Genrich said. “I have worked closely with Ray since his appointment as assistant chief, and I am totally confident in his ability to lead the department with skill and integrity. I look forward to his leadership of Green Bay Metro Fire, and I congratulate him on his appointment.”

The newly selected chief expressed his gratitude.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected by the Police and Fire Commission to serve as the next fire chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department,” Fuiten said. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the commission for their trust, confidence and shared commitment to the safety of our communities. I look forward to leading the dedicated men and women of this department, whose unwavering service truly makes the Green Bay Metro Fire Department one of the finest in the nation.”

The department and commission have been searching for a new fire chief since former Fire Chief Matthew Knott stepped down in February.