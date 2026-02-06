Green Bay Fire Chief steps down

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay announced Friday that Fire Chief Matthew Knott has decided to step away from his position with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

According to a press release from the Mayor's office, Chief Knott has made this decision to prioritize what is best for his family.

The city adds that Chief Knott has made positive contributions during his tenure, including working to secure a $5 million grant to support the construction of a new fire station.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.