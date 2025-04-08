APPLETON (NBC 26) — Eight local mayors and city managers sent a letter to Wisconsin's Joint Committee on Finance on April 2, imploring the state to continue funding a portion of a possible passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay.

In 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) received $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification program to plan for the new route

Step 1 of the program involves developing "a scope, schedule, and cost estimate" for the plan, which local passenger rail advocates say is moving along on schedule

Amtrak would service the route as an extension of its Hiawatha line. An Amtrak spokesperson referred us to WISDOT for additional information, but acknowledged that Congress passed a continuing resolution to continue funding the federal government three weeks ago — a good sign for infrastructure projects

WISDOT did not respond to our questions by deadline

We spoke with a local mayor and a passenger rail advocate about the status of the plans — read on for their thoughts

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

Back in late 2023, we told you about an idea to bring passenger trains back, from Milwaukee, here through downtown Appleton, all the way up to Green Bay. The idea got half a million dollars of federal planning money at the time — and now, despite some federal spending cuts, local leaders and advocates say it's still on track.

Plans on track: Local leaders, advocates continue push for passenger rail

Passenger rail has not come to northeast Wisconsin since the early 1970s.

But now:

"I'm very positive about the way things are going," Larry Rueff said.

The chance is alive.

Rueff represents local and statewide railroad passenger groups. He is the municipal and legislative liaison for Northeastern Wisconsin Rails (NEWrails, and on the board of the Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers (WisARP). He says at WisARP's spring meeting Saturday in Green Bay, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) gave a bright outlook.

"WISDOT told us that the final report for the step one, that we're in with that federal program, is going to be concluded on time," Rueff said.

Last week, eight local mayors and city managers, from Green Bay to Fond du Lac, penned a letter to the state Joint Finance Committee, saying they support the project.

One of the mayors was De Pere's James Boyd.

"If that's all they need from us, yeah, I think everyone's on board," Boyd said, "that this is something that's worthwhile pursuing."

The letter says the local cities want the state to keep contributing 10% of the money for the idea, as drafted in governor Evers' budget proposal.

The letter reads, in part: "We strongly support this budgeting as sound economic investment for our communities and for all of Wisconsin."

Boyd says the project — which could reach construction bids by 2027 — needs to withstand new leadership at the state and federal levels, as the federal government would have to pay for 90% of it.

"It's my hope that, with the bipartisan support, that that continues, and then they see the benefit of this," Boyd said. "Economics play a key role on any side of the aisle, so hopefully that's something they will still consider."

Rueff and Boyd mentioned that U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is a Wisconsinite, which they hope will help Wisconsin projects.

"It seems that the Federal Railroad Administration, that [Secretary Duffy] has control with under certain other federal agencies, is moving ahead in that direction for sure," Rueff said.

Rueff says WISDOT, Amtrak, and federal officials are considering three different possible routes from Milwaukee to Green Bay.

"One of the best things about the planned routes to Green Bay is it would run on existing track," Rueff said. "This track right here runs all the way down to Milwaukee, and can be used to run all the way up to Green Bay. It would be less expensive, of course, not having to lay track to establish a route. And we think that's one of the best things about the route that we proposed."

Rueff says the next checkpoint for the project will be in June, when WISDOT has to submit a summary description of its Corridor ID findings to the Federal Railroad Administration.