Which route is best? State trail one option for train to Green Bay

One option for a potential passenger train to Green Bay is along the Eisenbahn State Trail, a path that used to be a railroad

The trail winds through Fond du Lac and Washington counties

The Washington County executive said that, in order for him to support the train, it must stop in the county and the trail's multi-use feature must be maintained

A daily habit could change for Randy Bernath, depending on the possible development of a passenger train route to Green Bay.

Bernath, who lives in Fond du Lac County, is a regular on the Eisenbahn State Trail; the trail is one option for a possible train route connecting Chicago and Titletown.

"I walk the trail just about every day," said Bernath.

"I would hate to lose it, because then you're reduced to walking on the highways around here."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) noted that the planning process for the potential train to Green Bay is in its early stages, and the evaluation of routes would happen in the next phase of development.

The Eisenbahn State Trail used to be a railroad, and the stretch is just one option for the trip between Milwaukee and Green Bay, according to the WisDOT's application to include the route extension in a federal planning program. The extension of the Chicago to Milwaukee route north to Green Bay was selected for the program.

Another option for the route north is the existing CN Railway track in the same area.

The Eisenbahn stretches through Washington and Fond du Lac counties.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann has two conditions if state planners want his support.

"One, is certainly that we have a [train stop in Washington County], and the other is it does not eliminate the multi-use feature of the Eisenbahn State Trail," Schoemann said.

In its application, WisDOT did not include a stop in Washington County.