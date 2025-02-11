Parents of missing Beaver Dam teen speak out as Amber Alert continues

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — It has been more than a week since an Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam. Now, her family is publicly sharing their thoughts.

Sophie has been gone for a week. We don’t know what to do other than wait and pray. It’s a torment. Her absence is felt every moment.



There is so much on the horizon for you, Sophie. Hard things, yes, but GOOD things too. And your family is here for all of it. We aren’t going anywhere- we just need you to come back.



Your value isn’t found in how much money you make, how hard you work, or even the affirmation of others. Sophie, you are a soul made by God and fully known by God and entirely loved by God. You are a gift to us.



For all our family and friends: THANK YOU. Please don’t stop sharing. Sophie needs to be home. Please let law enforcement know if you think of anything that might be significant in getting her back. Stephen and Leah Franklin

Courtesy of Stephen and Leah Franklin Sophia Franklin

An Amber Alert was sent out Monday, Feb. 3 for Sophia, who is three months pregnant. Authorities believe Sophia is with 40-year-old Gary Day, who is the unborn child's father.

Police believe Day and Sophia are traveling south in a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse.

Police have said Day swapped out Arkansas license plate tags with a Pennsylvania plate: KGW5186.

Sophia is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 2. There is a no-contact order for Day and Sophia.

Charges have also been filed, and an arrest warrant has been issued against Day.

The Amber Alert is also active in Day's home state of Arkansas.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has also warned the pair may be traveling through that state.

If you see them, you're asked to call 911 or the Amber Alert tip line at (888) 304-3936.