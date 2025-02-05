Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beaver Dam Amber Alert suspect charged, arrest warrant issued

Beaver Dam amber alert car.jpeg
The vehicle in which the missing teen may be traveling.
Wisconsin Crime Alert Network
Beaver Dam amber alert car.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — Charges have been filed and an arrest warrant has been issued against the 40-year-old man suspected of abducting a 16-year-old Beaver Dam girl.

According to online court records, Gary Day is now charged with two counts of child abduction, and two counts of child enticement-causing mental/bodily/harm. All charges are felonies.

Gary+Day.jpg
According to online court records, Gary Day is now charged with two counts of child abduction, and two counts of child enticement-causing mental/bodily/harm.

An arrest warrant has also been issued, according to court records.

An Amber Alert was sent out Monday night for Sophia Franklin, who is three months pregnant. Authorities believe Sophia is with Day, who is the unborn child's father.

Police said Tuesday that Day already swapped out Arkansas license plate tags with a Pennsylvania plate: KGW5186.

Sophia.JPG
Sophia Franklin is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. There is a no-contact order for Gary and Sophia.

Police believe Day and Sophia are traveling south in a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse.

Sophia is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 2. There is a no-contact order for Day and Sophia.

If you see them, you're asked to call 911 or the Amber Alert tip line at (888) 304-3936.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.