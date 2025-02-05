Beaver Dam Amber Alert suspect charged, arrest warrant issued

BEAVER DAM (NBC 26) — Charges have been filed and an arrest warrant has been issued against the 40-year-old man suspected of abducting a 16-year-old Beaver Dam girl.

According to online court records, Gary Day is now charged with two counts of child abduction, and two counts of child enticement-causing mental/bodily/harm. All charges are felonies.

An arrest warrant has also been issued, according to court records.

An Amber Alert was sent out Monday night for Sophia Franklin, who is three months pregnant. Authorities believe Sophia is with Day, who is the unborn child's father.

Police said Tuesday that Day already swapped out Arkansas license plate tags with a Pennsylvania plate: KGW5186.

Wisconsin Crime Alert Network Sophia Franklin is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. There is a no-contact order for Gary and Sophia.

Police believe Day and Sophia are traveling south in a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse.

If you see them, you're asked to call 911 or the Amber Alert tip line at (888) 304-3936.