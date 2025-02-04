Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Sophia Martha Franklin of Beaver Dam. She is 3 months pregnant and believed to be with 40-year-old Gary F. Day, who is known to be the father of the unborn child, according to a release from the netowrk.

Sophia is 5'9" and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her home at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 2. There is a no-contact order for Gary and Sophia.

Gary is 5' 7" and weighs about 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2014 Buick La Crosse with an Arkansas license plate of BBR20L. They are believed to be traveling south.

If you see them, or have any information that would be helpful, contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at (888) 304-3936.