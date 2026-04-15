Pamperin Park closed due to severe flooding

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County Parks announced Wednesday that Pamperin Park is closed until further notice due to flooding from record rainfall.

Park officials said the playground and roads are under water, as seen in photos provided by Brown County Parks on social media.

Despite the flooding, the park shelter has remained dry, appearing “like a castle with its moat,” officials said.

The closure is one of many flood-related disruptions throughout the area.

Severe storms overnight brought heavy rain and prompted thunderstorm, flash flood and tornado warnings. Rain continues to sustain flooding in several communities, where residents and emergency crews are working to limit damage.