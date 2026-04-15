Flooding concerns continue

Storms moved through last night, prompting severe thunderstorm, flash flooding, and tornado warnings. Heavy rain fell and continues to sustain the flooding issues we’re experiencing. River flood warnings, as well as flood warnings and watches, are in effect for many areas across northeast Wisconsin. We’ve seen multiple rounds of rain over the past two weeks, making this the wettest April on record.

All this moisture has also led to fog, and dense fog advisories are in effect this morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers developing this afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms, some of which may be strong. Small hail is possible. Highs today will be in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow brings scattered morning showers, with some decrease in cloud cover during the afternoon. There are additional chances for rain, and potentially thunderstorms, late Friday.

This weekend, temperatures will turn cooler, but we’ll finally get a break from the active weather.