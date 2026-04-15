Neighbors fight flooding across the area

(NBC 26) — In the wake of severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, and tornado warnings, neighbors across Northeast Wisconsin continue to battle rising river level.



The City of New London is putting out an emergency call for volunteers to assist with filling or creating sandbags. If you're interested, simply park on Werner Allen, enter the yard waste/brush gate and follow the path to the Municipal Garage. City workers are expected to be out there until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Manawa is also asking for help filling sandbags. Any neighbors who are available to help are asked to go to the wastewater treatment plant "to help try and prevent it from being overtaken." Volunteers should park on Main Street and walk down, the city says.



Shiocton neighbors turned out in force Tuesday to help fill sandbags, completing bags from three dump truck loads. Despite the strong turnout, more help is needed. The fire department is asking volunteers to continue filling sandbags at the fire station Wednesday.



River flood warnings, as well as flood warnings and watches, are in effect for many areas across northeast Wisconsin.

This article will be updated as we continue to learn more about efforts to fight flooding in each neighborhood.