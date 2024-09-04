Owner of Necedah rental home that caught fire and killed six will not be charged, sheriff says

JUNEAU COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Juneau County Sheriff's Office says the property owner of a Necedah rental home that caught fire and killed six family members earlier this summer will not be criminally charged.

Deputies say they were advised by the district attorney's office that charges will not be filed.

The fire happened in late June. Steve Witte — a former Lutheran pastor in northeast Wisconsin — along with two of his daughters and three of his granddaughters, died in the fire.

The family was gathering at a cabin to remember Joel Henselin, Steve's grandson who died in 2023.