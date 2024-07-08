Pastor, daughter who died in fire to be memorialized Tuesday

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Steve Witte and his daughter Lydia, two of the people who died in a Necedah house fire along with some of their other family members, are being memorialized in De Pere Tuesday.



Steve, two of his daughters and three of his granddaughters died in a house fire in Juneau County last week

As we have previously reported, the family was gathering at a cabin to remember Joel Henselin, Steve's grandson who died in 2023

Steve Witte and his daughter Lydia, two of the people who died in a Necedah house fire along with some of their other family members, are being memorialized at St. Mark Ministries in De Pere Tuesday. I'm Pari Apostolakos and I spoke to one man who knew Steve Witte.

As we have previously reported, Steve Witte, two of his daughters and three of his granddaughters died in a fire in Necedah in Juneau County last week.

The Juneau County Sheriff's department has told us the cause of the fire seems to be accidental. But, they have not released an official cause.

Steve, a former Lutheran Pastor in northeast Wisconsin, is being remembered by friends and colleagues like Pastor Larry Schlomer.

Schlomer says he met Steve 12 years ago while Steve was working in gospel ministry in Asia.

"What do you want people to know about him and his family," I asked Schlomer over Zoom Monday afternoon.

"They were tireless in their enthusiasm for the work that they were doing," Schlomer said. "You know, sharing the things that Jesus has done. He was always a bundle of joy, I did know the rest of his family as well. But that was something that anybody that met Steve would immediately know. That he loved his savior, and he wanted everybody else to love him too, and so that was how they spent all their time."

According to Steve Witte's obituary online, the memorial services begin at 3 p.m. In De Pere, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.