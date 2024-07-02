New details in tragic fire at Juneau Co. rental home that killed 6

The latest on the rental home fire in Juneau Co that killed six Sunday morning

Neighbor speaks out

Tax records confirm property owner, neighbors say rental was listed on Airbnb

We’re learning more about the home at W5040 Morrow Mile Road, where 6 people were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning in Juneau County.

Ken Zielinski, who lives next door to the vacation rental that went up in flames early Sunday morning in Necedah, spoke with WMTV.

KEN"Actually, the flames were above the pines, about 20 feet up. The sky was just orange."

He took photos of the flames in the early morning hours of the fire.

Ken Zielinski Tragic Fire at Necedah Vacation Rental Claims Six Lives. Next door neighbor, woken up by the noise of cars and fire trucks, took this photo of the flames early Sunday morning.

Zielinski says the day before, he could hear the children playing outside, enjoying their family reunion.

KEN "We heard kids playing all day in the pool next door and it's… too bad… too bad."

NBC 26 met with Ken on Tuesday, then too emotional to speak about the tragedy on camera.

Church officials at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Green Bay say Steve Witte, a former pastor at the church was killed in the fire along with his two daughters, Lydia Witte and Charis Kuehl. And, his granddaughters, Stella Kuehl, Lena Henslelin, and Merci Henselin.

By looking up property tax records, we contacted the current property owner.

Although he didn’t confirm to us, Wisconsin property tax records show he is the current owner.

Several other neighbors, who didn’t want to appear on camera, told us the cabin was listed on Airbnb just weeks ago.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, the cause of the fire appears to be accidental but it is still under investigation.

Crowdfunding accounts have been set up to help the family. Click here to help.

