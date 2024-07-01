Six family members killed in Wisconsin house fire

NECEDAH (NBC 26) — Six people were killed in a house fire in West-Central Wisconsin.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they got a call at around 2:35 a.m. Sunday for a house fire at W5040 Morros Mile Rd. in Necedah.

Deputies say the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters battled the fire for three hours.

Authorities say six family members — three adults and three children — died in the fire.

Deputies say the fire appears to be accidental in nature. An investigation is ongoing.

Names are not going to be released until all family members have been notified. We will update you as soon as we hear from authorities.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office was assuted by the Necedah Fire Department, New Lisbon Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice/State Fire Marshal.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue following this story.