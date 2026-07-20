New FEMA disaster center opens in New London

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Waupaca County Emergency Management and surrounding agencies are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in New London to help people impacted by recent flooding recover and connect with FEMA assistance.

The center will offer one-on-one support for people wanting to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, check the status of claims, ask eligibility questions and access additional recovery resources.

Staff will also help connect applicants with representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“You probably had to come out of pocket for a lot of things, you had to go through your insurance company, and we want to assist and reimburse you for some of those things that you may have had to pay for,” said Larissa Hale, a FEMA representative.

Officials encourage those visiting the center to bring:

A photo ID

Insurance information

Photos of damage

Repair estimates or receipts

Banking information

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the New London Public Museum on South Pearl Street.

Residents can also apply for assistance online or call the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362. At the request of the state, the FEMA deadline is Aug. 31.

Those who unable to visit the New London location are encouraged to visit other Disaster Recovery Centers, like the one in Green Bay.