Disaster Recovery Center opening in Green Bay for storm, flood victims

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County and Oneida Nation officials announced Friday that a Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Green Bay to help residents affected by the April 13-23 storms and flooding.

Officials said the center will operate through Aug. 14 at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Public Safety Training Center, 2565 Larsen Road, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with early closures at 3 p.m. July 23 and July 29.

The center will help residents apply for FEMA assistance, connect with local, state and federal agencies, check the status of disaster assistance applications and learn about the appeals process, officials said.

Officials reminded residents they are not required to visit a recovery center to receive FEMA assistance and that the fastest way to apply is online. Residents can also apply by calling 800-621-3362.

A separate recovery center is also scheduled to open Monday in New London for Fox Valley residents.