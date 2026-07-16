Disaster Recovery Center to open in New London

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Waupaca County Emergency Management announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center in New London.

Residents and businesses impacted by recent flooding will be able to utilize the center and receive one-on-one support from recovery specialists. Those in need of the center’s services should first apply for FEMA disaster assistance online if they are able. If they are unable, staff at the Disaster Recovery Center can help residents with their applications. Staff will also be able to answer questions about FEMA Individual Assistance, provide application status updates, explain eligibility and required documentation, connect applicants with U.S. Small Business Administration representatives, and provide information about additional recovery resources.

Residents visiting the center should bring any available documentation with them, including government-issued identification, insurance information, photos of disaster-related damage, repair estimates or receipts, and banking information.

The Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday, July 20, at the New London Public Museum, 406 S. Pearl Street in New London. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The center is a collaborative effort involving Waupaca County Emergency Management, Outagamie County Emergency Management, Winnebago County Emergency Management, Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA.