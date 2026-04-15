New London flooding turns critical as evacuations expand

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Flooding conditions are intensifying across parts of Waupaca County, with emergency officials warning the situation in New London is becoming increasingly dangerous.

While there is some relief near the Big Falls Dam, where water levels have dropped about two feet, and the structure is holding, attention has now shifted downstream to communities like New London, where water continues to rise.

Downtown New London is already seeing widespread flooding. Streets, parking lots, and businesses along the river are taking on water as levels climb quickly, driven by runoff moving in from upstream areas.

Emergency crews are going door-to-door in some neighborhoods, urging residents near the river to evacuate while there is still time.

NBC 26 Floodwaters move into downtown New London as river levels continue to rise, prompting evacuations and road closures.

A shelter has been opened at the Washington Center gym, located at 500 W. Washington Street, with the Red Cross assisting displaced residents as families move to higher ground.

Waupaca County Emergency Management Director Zac Van Asten said conditions are changing rapidly and could become life-threatening.

“Right now, we are actively working with law enforcement partners, our fire volunteers, everybody. We're game plan. You know, the river water, the levels are rising, and they're rising quickly… we are doing active evacuations to get people to higher ground and get them to safety. We're to the point now where we may not be able to save them if there is an actual flash flood.”

Officials say crews and volunteers are working around the clock, filling sandbags and building temporary barriers in an effort to slow the water. But the message from emergency management remains urgent.

“The situation is critical,” Van Asten said. “We have an active river that's flooding. It's pushing out into places that water shouldn't be and has never been.”

3:00 UPDATE: Road closures, evacuations and worsening conditions

As of a 3 p.m. update from Waupaca County Emergency Management, flooding is widespread across the New London area, with several road closures already in place.

Highway 45 is closed due to scheduled construction, limiting travel options as conditions worsen. All boat launches in the area are also closed.

The Shawano Street bridge is closed, and officials say the Pearl Street bridge is expected to close "in the near future" as water levels continue to rise.

Authorities are asking all non-essential and non-emergency traffic to stay off the roads until further notice and to avoid bypassing any barricades.

Officials warn conditions are expected to deteriorate, with more water still moving into the area and additional rain in the forecast.

Emergency officials estimate that about 1,800 people are currently impacted by flooding in the New London area alone.

NBC 26

Evacuations are also underway or being monitored in other communities, including Waupaca, Fremont, and surrounding areas.

Long-term support efforts are being coordinated with the Red Cross as the situation continues to develop.

Shelter info and How to stay informed

Residents in need of shelter can go to the Washington Center in New London.

Officials are urging the public to call 2-1-1 for the latest information on shelter locations and resources.

They are also asking residents to sign up for RAVE alerts through the Waupaca County website, which provides real-time emergency notifications.

For ongoing updates, officials recommend following local city, town, and village social media pages.

Emergency management officials say the focus right now is on keeping people safe as water levels continue to rise.

After the water recedes, the next phase will include damage assessments, cleanup, and recovery efforts across affected communities.

For now, the message remains clear: if you live near the river, do not wait.

Get out and get to higher ground.

