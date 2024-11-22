Neenah man convicted of killing four siblings in wrong-way crash gets 37.5 years behind bars

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Neenah man who was convicted of killing four siblings in a wrong-way crash while drunk was sentenced to 37.5 years behind bars, which will keep Scott Farmer in prison until he's 85 years old.

A judge handed down Farmer's sentencing in Waupaca County Court on Friday.

In August, Farmer pleaded no contest to five charges in connection to the deadly December 2023 crash. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated, and four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Gonzalez siblings — 25-year-old Daniel, 23-year-old Fabian, 14-year-old Lilian and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez — all died in the crash.

In court Friday, a judge ruled Farmer will serve the OWI charge for 1.5 years behind bars, and 9 years in prison for each homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle charge. Farmer will serve those counts consecutively, totaling 37.5 years in prison.

Farmer will also serve a total of 21.5 years of extended supervision.