Manufacturing Month: Fincantieri Ace Marine builds ships in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) — The water is not far from Fincantieri Ace Marine in Green Bay; the shipyard is along the Fox River.

And water is central to their work.

"We build ships for the navies, [for] commercial, anyone who needs a ship... that's what we do," said Bill Boudreau, production manager at the facility.

The operation employs more than 70 people, and is looking to hire more.

"Within Fincantieri, we have every possible trade... so people can come in and really learn and gravitate to what they really want to do," Boudreau said.

Wages start at $17-an-hour and quickly go upward, Boudreau said.

The plant builds aluminum products.

"It's alive," Boudreau said of aluminum.

"You have to weld fast."

Throughout October, manufacturing month, NBC 26 is reporting on manufacturing in northeast Wisconsin.

