Manufacturing Month: From old movie theater to factory floor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — A portion of the old East Town Mall in Green Bay that used to house a movie theater now contains a manufacturing facility.

American Tent operates a tent-building factory in the facility on the city's east side.

"It means a lot to be able to do something that betters Green Bay," said Tony Ehrbar, American Tent owner and CEO, of the location's new life as a manufacturing plant.

Russell Aude, who works at the facility, used to come to the movies when the location was a theater.

"I think it's great for Green Bay to see an empty building be used again," Aude said.

American Tent moved into the facility in January.

The company has not been affected by the worker shortage, Ehrbar said.

Even so, "We're always looking for good people," Ehrbar said.

Entry-level employees, depending on whether or not they're hired as a supervisor, earn between $20- to $25-an-hour, receive benefits, and have all Fridays off (working four, ten-hour shifts), Ehrbar said.

"One of our values is, 'Find your joy,'" Ehrbar said.

Note:

Throughout October, manufacturing month, NBC 26 is reporting on manufacturing in northeast Wisconsin.

Click here to read about the Ashwaubenon company that makes parts for submarines and aircraft carriers.

