Green Bay Packaging makes materials for "thousands" of shipping boxes each day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) — A worker standing next to one of the mega machines inside Green Bay Packaging's mill along the Fox River in Green Bay helps put into context the sheer size of the equipment.

"It's a huge place," said Chad Pingel, who has worked at Green Bay Packaging for 12 years.

The new mill opened last year, and produces materials that are used to make shipping boxes.

Thousands of boxes could be made each day from what is produced at the plant, said William Cone, vice president and general manager of the Green Bay Mill Division.

Cone said the impact of the facility extends well beyond the Green Bay Packaging property.

"We're fortunate to have a 30- to 50-year asset that we've built here in Green Bay that will influence the local economy and really the regional economy for years and years to come," Cone said.

"[I]t's a major impact, I'd say to... really the whole state."

Approximately 220 people work at the mill, while the company employees more than 1,200 people in Wisconsin, according to a company representative.

The company is hiring for positions at the Green Bay mill, with positions paying $21.20-an-hour to begin.

As far as the size of the mill and the machines it houses, a reporter asked Cone, the general manager, if he has gotten used to the scope of the plant.

"I'm still amazed every day when I come to work at what we've been able to build here, and... I can't say enough good about our workforce, they've done a phenomenal job, we're very proud of this facility," Cone said.

