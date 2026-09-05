Manitowoc mayor says city will not renew contract with Flock Safety

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Manitowoc will not renew its contract with Flock Safety when it expires next year, Mayor Justin Nickels announced Friday.

In a statement, Nickels said the city has formally notified Flock that it will not renew the agreement.

Nickels said Flock owns the license-plate reading cameras previously used by Manitowoc and that all of them have been fully deactivated following widespread privacy concerns.

The mayor added the city's upcoming 2027 budget will not include funding for Flock or any similar city-wide camera system.

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The City of Manitowoc announced it will deactivate all city-owned Flock Safety automatic license plate recognition cameras Saturday, citing growing concerns about public trust and data privacy tied to the company.

City officials emphasized the decision only affects cameras owned and operated by the city. Privately owned Flock Safety systems installed by businesses or property owners are unaffected.

Mayor Justin Nickels and Police Chief John Musial said a formal request to deactivate the cameras has already been submitted to Flock Safety, and the company confirmed it received the request.

In a joint statement, city leaders said Manitowoc has not experienced any local issues involving the technology, but recent concerns raised in other communities prompted officials to reevaluate the system.

“Recent events and allegations locally and nationwide have raised legitimate questions about trust — specifically concerning how the company manages data, how that data could be accessed, and the potential for misuse,” the statement said.

The move comes one day after Winnebago County and Fond du Lac County both ended their partnerships with Flock.

Manitowoc officials noted the technology has helped solve crimes, recover stolen property, and support investigations, but said any public safety tool used by the city must meet high standards for privacy, transparency, and accountability.

The city also stressed there is currently no indication that Flock Safety improperly accessed or misused Manitowoc data. According to officials, the system has only been used as an investigative tool for criminal activity and not for general surveillance, tracking routine vehicle movement, or monitoring traffic patterns.

Manitowoc’s contract with Flock Safety runs through early 2027. City leaders said they will use the upcoming budget process to determine whether to continue, modify, or end the agreement while also evaluating possible alternatives.