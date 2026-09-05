Winnebago County suspends Flock use

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Winnebago County is immediately suspending use of all Flock Safety products, making it the latest agency to cut ties with the automated license plate reading cameras, also known as ALPRs.

All police forces in the county are following suit, including Neenah, Menasha, Fox Crossing, and Winneconne. Omro never had a contract with Flock, and Oshkosh had already canceled its contract earlier this year. The UW-Oshkosh Police Department will also cut ties with Flock as part of this latest movement.

The Sheriff's Office addressed the decision in a statement:

"Protecting the integrity of investigative data, safeguarding personally identifiable information, and maintaining public trust are paramount for the Sheriff's Office."

The suspension comes after concerns of Flock Safety releasing data to other states.

According to a Flock Safety spokesperson, "Customers own and control their data and Flock does not sell it." The spokesperson also said online databases showing Flock information are not affiliated with Flock, and that data on those websites was obtained through public records requests filed in other states.

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Winnebago County suspends Flock Safety camera use

Oshkosh visitor Eli Cornelius said he supports the move away from the cameras.

"I know that they're being used in ways they shouldn't be. They're interfering with our constitutional rights to privacy and that's just something I can't get behind," Cornelius said.

Oshkosh resident Lamon Jefferson said he sees both sides of the issue.

"It would help as far as criminals and stolen vehicles. It would help in that aspect, but if the camera reads off of your plate and can get all your information, I wouldn't want it at that point," Jefferson said.

Retired Oshkosh resident Becci Champagne said the surveillance is something she has grown accustomed to.

"I'm kind of used to it," Champagne said. "I know our phones, my Alexa at home. I know I'm being watched all the time. But I try not to do anything bad, so."

Nationwide, public scrutiny of ALPR technology continues to grow. It remains to be seen if the suspension of Flock Safety is temporary or permanent, or if Flock cameras will be replaced with ALPRs from other companies.

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