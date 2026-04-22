Oshkosh moves to cancel just-approved Flock camera contract

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Less than 24 hours after voting to approve a contract with Flock Group Inc., the Oshkosh Common Council could reverse course.

The council approved the agreement with the company — which provides automated license plate reader and camera technology — during Tuesday night's meeting.

But on Wednesday morning, the Oshkosh Police Department said it received new information that appeared "inconsistent with certain statements" made by Flock representatives during Tuesday's meeting, according to a resolution brought forward Wednesday on the city's website.

Police Chief Dean Smith immediately notified City Manager Rebecca Grill, and city staff recommended the council rescind its prior approval, citing significant community concern and a desire for full transparency, according to the resolution.

Flock issued the following statement:

It's incredibly disappointing to hear that statements made during last evening’s open meeting have been misinterpreted. We welcome the opportunity to clarify these points with the council before making any decisions that could limit Oshkosh’s access to a system that, just this week, played a key role in the capture of the Most Wanted murder suspect in Wisconsin. -Flock

The resolution, which will be discussed tonight in a common council special meeting, directs staff to formally reject the agreement and inform Flock that the city will not proceed with the contract. Officials said they wanted to ensure the decision was based on “the most complete and accurate information available.”

NBC 26 News at 5, 6 and 10 will have more on this story.