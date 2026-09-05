Fond du Lac County law enforcement ends Flock use

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office announced they are suspending use of Flock Safety's automatic license plate readers, along with four local cities.

In a joint release Friday, the sheriff's department — and the cities of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Waupun and Ripon — said they will no longer utilize Flock.

The agencies say the technology helped them track down criminals. But the decision to end their partnership was ultimately made after they learned search data from their own systems was being accessed in other states.

In Wisconsin, state law dictates that information in ongoing investigations is not open for public disclosure.

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Fond du Lac County law enforcement ends use of Flock cameras

Some neighbors, like Curtis Wilson from Waupun, say they're on board with the change.

"I definitely agree with that decision," Wilson said. "I think there are definitely proper times that law enforcement should use them, but in recent times i think they have been abusing the power with them."

The Fond du Lac County communities are just the latest in a long string of Northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods ending their deals with Flock.

Isaac Quella of Neenah says it's a little alarming to see so many agencies end their partnerships at once, but he respects their decision.

"I feel like maybe the flock cameras have gotten a little bit too intrusive or invasive," Quella said. "So I feel it's totally fair for these counties and cities to do so."

Quella also says that he hopes other counties and cities follow suite.

The Fond du Lac County agencies that suspended Flock say they will reconsider using the plate readers if proper safeguards are implemented.