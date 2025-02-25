Man accused of deadly Green Bay stabbing pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Joseph Poore, one of the men accused of stabbing and killing a Green Bay man last June, has entered a "not guilty" plea on Tuesday at the Brown County courthouse.

Poore appeared at the courthouse for an arraignment hearing at 1:15 p.m. During the hearing, he entered a "not guilty" plea in connection to his role in last summer's deadly stabbing on the city's east side.

Back in June of 2024, a judge ordered $1 million bonds for both Poore and Walton, the other suspect charged in the case. Poore's bond continues.

Poore is now scheduled to appear for a status conference hearing on Apr. 2.