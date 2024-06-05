Police identify victim in deadly Green Bay stabbing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police have identified the victim in connection to a deadly stabbing on the city's east side as 33-year-old Robert Marshall.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of S. Roosevelt Street shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers discovered a 33-year-old Green Bay man lying on the ground outside. He was later pronounced dead.

Three people were taken into custody. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say they will be referring charges on all three suspects to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Police say they're ongoing investigation indicates that Marshall and the suspects knew each other, and that Marshall died during the commission of an armed robbery.

Neighbors shared their shock on Tuesday after they learned about the deadly stabbing.

"It became kind of personal because it happened right in our front yard," said Chris Anderson of Green Bay.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-228091. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).