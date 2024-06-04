Three people in custody after deadly stabbing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three people are in custody after a deadly stabbing in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they were called to the 700 block of S. Roosevelt Street shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. When they arrived officers discovered a 33-year-old Green Bay man lying on the ground outside. He was later pronounced dead. The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

The investigation is in its early stages, and witnesses are being interviewed. More information is expected to be released later this evening.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-228091. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

