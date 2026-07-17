Man accused in Rosendale attempted kidnapping posts $200K bond

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Miles Jaeger, the man accused of an attempted kidnapping in Rosendale, is out of custody after posting a $200,000 cash bond, court records show.

Jaeger posted bond Friday and was released from custody, according to jail records. In addition to the cash bond, conditions of release include no contact with the victim, no access to the Mascoutin Trail, no possession of dangerous weapons and no driving.

Jaeger is also prohibited from being in public without a parent.

Prosecutors allege a 27-year-old woman was walking with her 1-year-old son on the Mascoutin Valley Trail around 3:20 p.m. June 29 when Jaeger passed her, turned around and attacked her from behind. Prosecutors say he grabbed the woman by the neck and attempted to cover her mouth with a white cloth. According to a criminal complaint, the woman was able to get away and call 911.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect last week. He is due back in court in September.