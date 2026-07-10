Alleged Rosendale kidnapper enters insanity plea

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Rosendale man pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Friday in connection with an alleged kidnapping attempt on a Fond du Lac County trail last week.

Miles Jaeger, 21, was charged last week after prosecutors said he attempted to kidnap a woman on the Mascoutin Valley Trail near Rosendale.

During a preliminary hearing Friday, Jaeger entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect — commonly known as an insanity plea — after a judge bound him over for trial.

Prosecutors allege a 27-year-old woman was walking with her 1-year-old son on the Mascoutin Valley Trail around 3:20 p.m. June 29 when Jaeger passed her, turned around and attacked her from behind. Prosecutors say he grabbed the woman by the neck and attempted to cover her mouth with a white cloth. According to a criminal complaint, the woman was able to get away and call 911.

Jaeger is due back in court July 17 for a bail hearing. In the meantime, he remains in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail on a $200,000 bond.