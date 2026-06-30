ROSENDALE (NBC 26) — Yesterday afternoon, in the town of Rosendale, authorities responded to an incident on the Mascoutin Valley Trail near Willow Creek Road.

A 27-year-old woman and her infant son were on a walk when a man attacked her and attempted to cover her mouth with a cloth.

Luckily, she was able to escape and call for help.

For neighbors living right next to the trail, it’s a nightmare they never expected in their own backyard.

"While I was at bible study, one of the ladies told me that night that she had a scanner and she had heard about it," Schubert said. "And we were very shocked to hear that in our community."

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Residents of Rosendale on edge after a suspected kidnapping attempt

Nicole Schubert says that while the attempted kidnapping is very scary, she refuses to let fear run her life.

"We should just be more thoughtful and that we should still use the trail," Schubert said. "But that we would always be going together as a family or as a group with someone else.

14-year-old Tate Stigler lives only a couple of houses down from Schubert and says he feels for all the kids who may be too scared to use the trail now.

"A lot of younger kids go bike riding on the trail," Stigler said. "It's just scary that kids have to go there and hear about that."

Stilger also says that this is something completely out of the ordinary in the village of Rosendale.

"It's really unusual, I mean we have never had something like this happen," Stigler said.

A 21-year-old man is currently in custody facing charges related to the attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says it believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no current threat to the public.

