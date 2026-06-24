Kiel bar fight defendant heads to trial

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A New Holstein man is heading to trial for an alleged attack outside Badger’s Den in May.

55-year-old Chad Suttner pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery and disorderly conduct at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to the Kiel bar at 10:11 p.m. May 22 after receiving a report that a man had been knocked unconscious. When they arrived, they found Cody Rautmann lying face down on the sidewalk. Witnesses told police Suttner “sucker punched” Rautmann in the head, causing him to fall and strike his head on the concrete.

According to a criminal complaint, Rautmann was confused and unresponsive at times while officers and paramedics tried to help him. Hospital staff later told police he suffered multiple brain bleeds and was placed in a medically induced coma. Rautmann has since woken from the coma but is not fully recovered. His father spoke at Wednesday’s hearing.

“Cody is far from recovered, and this could take years to recover from, according to the experts we have spoken to,” Russell Rautmann said. “Our hope is that the bond remains the same as long as Cody is confined — so should Mr. Suttner.”

A Manitowoc County judge found enough probable cause to bind the case over for trial at Wednesday's hearing. Suttner is scheduled to be back in court July 31 for further proceedings. In the meantime, he is being held on a $40,000 bond.