A Kiel bar is rallying around a former employee left in a medically induced coma following an altercation outside the establishment last week.

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Badger's Den rallies around Cody Rautmann after bar altercation

Badger's Den owners Dawn and Joshua Buchholz have placed a donation bucket on the bar for Cody Rautmann, joining two others already there for community members in need. A sign outside the bar reads "Honk 4 Cody."

"We always have those sitting out there and unfortunately we have to have a third one out there for a friend, which we never saw coming," the Buchholzes said.

The altercation occurred outside Badger's Den last week. According to the owners, Rautmann was standing up for a friend when things escalated.

"Cody being Cody, protecting a lady," the Buchholzes said.

Rautmann is now in a medically induced coma and faces a difficult road ahead.

"Cody needs all the prayers and love sent to him. As it is now he might have to learn how to walk again, talk again," the Buchholzes said.

Rautmann is a former Badger's Den employee who became a regular fixture at the bar, visiting every week.

"He had a good group of friends here, they miss him terribly, we miss him terribly," the Buchholzes said.

The Buchholzes say they plan to be present throughout the legal process.

"It's so important for Cody's sake, maybe he doesn't know we are there now, but I'm gonna be there to make sure the gentleman that did this gets what he deserves," the Buchholzes said.

Court documents show New Holstein resident Chad Suttner was arrested in connection to the altercation and faces aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges.

The Buchholzes say they intend to show up to every court appearance.

"We had a pew of people and we are going to have a pew of people with us every time to make sure if nothing else this guy has to look at us every time he gets taken back to his cell," the Buchholzes said.

Suttner is expected to appear in court for an initial appearance on June 1. Staff and customers at Badger's Den say they will continue rallying around Rautmann and his family while pushing for justice.

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