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Road to recovery: Cody Rautmann wakes from coma

Cody Rautmann is recovering at his parents' home after being placed in a medically induced coma following a fight outside a Kiel bar.
BADGER'S DEN BAR ALTERCATION
Abbey Hamachek
BADGER'S DEN BAR ALTERCATION
Posted

KIEL (NBC 26) — One month after a bar fight left a Kiel man with life-threatening injuries, his family says he is awake and out of the hospital.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Road to recovery: Cody Rautmann wakes from coma

Cody Rautmann was placed in a medically induced coma after being hit outside the Badgers Den bar in Kiel. He is now recovering at his parents' home.

I visited the Badgers Den on Thursday, where family members and friends were working to support Rautmann's rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

The community has continued to rally around him, with a GoFundMe approaching $9,000. His parents are also selling T-shirts to help cover expenses.

Meanwhile, the criminal case against Chad Suttner — the man accused of hitting Rautmann — is moving forward.

Court records show Suttner recently asked for a different judge, was appointed an attorney, and sought to modify his $50,000 cash bond.

Suttner has been formally charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct. His next court appearance is set for June 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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