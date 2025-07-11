Kaukauna teacher pleads not guilty to 30 felony counts of child crimes

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A 7-12 grade teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna pleaded not guilty to 30 felony counts of crimes against children on Thursday.

Collin Killoren appeared in a Calumet County courtroom for an arraignment on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to 30 felony charges, including possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

Killoren was first charged in April with 14 felony counts of sex crimes against children. Court records show an additional 16 felony counts were added in the case.

Appleton Police say the investigation originated from an online tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Killoren's next court appearance is scheduled for September 12.