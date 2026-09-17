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Judge denied seal order in Josh Jacobs case due to filing error

A hearing set for next week will address a new proposed order.
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NBC 26
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Court records show a Brown County judge denied an order to permanently seal records in Josh Jacobs' case due to improper format in the filing.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Marc Hammer declined the proposed order Thursday morning but will address a new order at a scheduled hearing next week.

In the meantime, the judge's temporary order to protect evidence, which was issued last week, remains in effect.

ORIGINAL: A Brown County judge declined a proposed order requesting evidence to be permanently sealed, which was entered by the attorneys representing the former girlfriend of Josh Jacobs.

The notice of decline was entered Thursday morning, court records show.

In the meantime, the judge's temporary order to protect evidence, which was issued last week, remains in effect, and a hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 24 — also when the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.

Jacobs was convicted of misdemeanor battery stemming from a physical altercation with the woman last spring. He remains on the NFL commissioner's exempt list and cannot practice or play.

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