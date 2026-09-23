Jordan Love’s ‘Hands of 10ve’ foundation gives $45K to Menasha tornado relief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has donated $45,000 to aid Menasha tornado recovery through his Hands of 10ve Foundation, the Packers announced Tuesday.

The support is broken down into an additional $15,000 contribution to each project the Packers contributed to last week: playground equipment repairs at Smith Park, Gegan Elementary's playground rebuilding and Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity's home repairs for low-income families.

Love launched his foundation in 2024.

Menasha neighbors continue to recover from the tornado that ripped through the Fox Valley July 27. Monetary donations went out to affected residents earlier this month, with leaders saying they need more funds so assistance can continue.