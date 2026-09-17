Green Bay Packers donate $250K to Fox Valley tornado recovery

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday a $250,000 donation toward rebuilding efforts in Menasha following the devastating storms July 27.

According to the team, the funds will be distributed among three community recovery efforts:



$75,000 to the City of Menasha to help replace playground equipment at Smith Park.

$75,000 to support the rebuilding of Gegan Elementary School's playground.

$100,000 to the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity to support home repairs and new home builds for low-income families in Menasha.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everyone impacted by the storms in the Fox Valley this summer,” Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. “The outpouring of support from our community has been incredible. The public safety personnel, first responders and countless volunteers who have stepped up and continue to support recovery efforts are truly impressive."