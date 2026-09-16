Fox Valley tornado relief fund raises nearly $5M, says more is needed

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Homes are being demolished in Menasha as tornado victims grapple with whether to rebuild or leave — and a community fundraiser is working to make the road ahead a little easier.

Carrie Lane is one of hundreds of tornado victims now turning to area nonprofits LEAVEN or People of Progression for help.

"Every inch of my property has been damaged in one way or another," Lane said.

Lane shared what was damaged in the storm and walked out 20 minutes later with a check in her hand.

"I told them everything I was going through, and they listened," Lane said. "It was a big, big weight off my shoulders when I left LEAVEN that day."

Community leaders announced Wednesday that all $5 million donated so far to the Community Response Fund has now been awarded to local nonprofits helping tornado-affected families and neighborhoods.

Since Sept. 1, LEAVEN and People of Progression have helped more than 500 families impacted by the tornado. More than $4.1 million has been dedicated to direct financial assistance for households, while additional funding has supported emergency relief efforts and rebuilding tornado-damaged housing.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Fox Valley tornado relief fund raises $5M, says more is needed

The Community Response Fund is managed by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region in collaboration with United Way Fox Cities and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation.

In the last two weeks, more than 1,500 people have asked for help from LEAVEN and People of Progression. Those nonprofits are dispersing nearly $4 million raised from neighbors, businesses and organizations.

"I'm glad we chose these two, because they're the right ones. The process is working, they're caring, they're listening, they're providing the financial help to people who need it," Curt Detjen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, said.

Victims can use the checks for their most immediate needs without restrictions — something many say has helped as they navigate insurance claims, temporary housing and lost income.

"The relief I felt in that moment, I don't know if I could explain that to anybody," Lane said.

Fund leaders say the need is continuing to grow. More than 600 additional requests for assistance and scheduled appointments are still pending as families continue coming forward.

"The stories we're hearing make clear why the need is so much greater than any of us could see in the first days after the tornado," Nikki Gerhard, executive director of LEAVEN, said in a statement. "Families aren't coming to us with just a damaged roof. They're dealing with lost income, totaled vehicles, temporary housing, insurance deductibles and belongings they have to replace — all at the same time."

Detjen added nonprofits are seeing new challenges emerge as insurance claims are processed and temporary living arrangements end.

"More than four million dollars has already gone in to provide direct assistance, we're going to need another four at least," Detjen said. "We really can't stop until everybody in those affected areas has had those opportunities to come forward and to get the support from the community we want to provide to them."

Community leaders are now asking for another $4 million in donations so assistance can continue. Officials also announced a donor has committed $500,000 toward that goal.

"The Fox Valley has never faced a disaster of this magnitude," Bill Wyman, president and CEO of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, said in a statement. "Every new gift helps more tornado-affected families get the assistance they need to secure a warm home before winter, a reliable way to get to work, and help catching up on bills."

Lane also had a message for people who may not be able to donate financially.

"Please continue to check on your neighbors," Lane said. "Anyone can help."