Jordan Love and Ronika Stone Love expecting a baby girl this spring

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone-Love, are kicking off the new year with exciting news — their family is growing.

The couple first shared they were expecting a child earlier, but this morning, Ronika took to social media to reveal they’re having a baby girl.

The announcement comes just as Love wraps up his season with the Packers, adding another big milestone to 2026.

The couple says their daughter is expected to arrive sometime this spring.

Love, 27, has been the Packers’ starting quarterback since 2023 and is well-known for his close bond with Ronika, a former standout volleyball player at the University of Oregon. The two tied the knot in July 2024.

Fans and teammates alike have been flooding the couple’s posts with congratulations, making this the latest joyful addition to the Packers family.