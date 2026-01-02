Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baby Love: Jordan Love and wife Ronika Stone reveal they’re expecting a baby

Jordan Love Youth Football Camp
Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports
Packers quarterback Jordan Love hosted nearly 600 kids at his annual youth football camp, emphasizing mental health awareness and inclusivity before heading to training camp.
Jordan Love Youth Football Camp
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone Love announced on New Year’s Day that they are expecting their first child together in spring 2026.

The news was shared on the Packers' Facebook page. The couple also shared several posts on Instagram.

CLICK HERE to see the Facebook Post

CLICK HERE for a link to the Instagram Story

One of the photos shows a baby onesie with Love's #10 Packers jersey and another that says "Baby Love Spring 2026."

The couple married in June 2025 and are now sharing their next milestone, preparing to welcome their first child.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids