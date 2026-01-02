Baby Love: Jordan Love and wife Ronika Stone reveal they’re expecting a baby

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone Love announced on New Year’s Day that they are expecting their first child together in spring 2026.

The news was shared on the Packers' Facebook page. The couple also shared several posts on Instagram.

One of the photos shows a baby onesie with Love's #10 Packers jersey and another that says "Baby Love Spring 2026."

The couple married in June 2025 and are now sharing their next milestone, preparing to welcome their first child.

