Wrightstown recall petition escalates tension at school board meeting

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wrightstown Elementary School multi-purpose room needed overflow seating to contain the standing-room-only crowd at Wednesday night's Wrightstown Community School board meeting.



A board member started a petition in December to recall the school board president. The rationale behind the recall attempt can be found on a website started by petitioners here

The board member says the petition has more than 900 signatures

The president is soliciting donations to fund her recall defense on a website here

Video shows the feelings expressed by residents at the board meeting, as well as responses from the president and board member who started the petition

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

It was a standing-room-only crowd Wednesday night at the Wrightstown Community School board meeting, as a group of neighbors and board members is trying to get the board president removed.

The meeting kicked off with strife during the public comment portion, as audience members shouted that one commenter was spewing "personal attacks," and the board president calling the meeting back to order.

Three board members are vocally against president Angela Hansen-Winker. One started a petition to recall her, which he says more than 900 people have signed.

The board member, Rayn Warner, alleges Hansen-Winker misused district money.

"I think that the funds have been misused, or at least there's not transparency of why we're spending them, to the amount that we are," Warner said.

Hansen-Winker believes she's believes she's being unfairly attacked.

"There has nothing I have used for personal gain, especially legal fees," she said. "For one, that is illegal, unethical."

Some people spoke on behalf or in opposition of the president — Hansen-Winker's husband even addressed the packed room — but the general feeling was frustration with the recall saga.

"It has been evident that our board of education is deeply divided," resident Penny Barta said. "This division is hindering the progress and success of our schools. I am concerned that the focus is no longer on what is best for all students in our district."

"For the longest time, people wanted to come here," parent Jennifer Vandehy said. "And now they're just like, 'What's going on over there? They're just trying to get rid of people and stuff like that.'"

"There's no winners here," Jon Curtis said.

Tension continued until the end of the meeting, with Hansen-Winker and board member Melinda Lemke calling each other out for interrupting, and Lemke, Warner, and board member Tiffany Van Vreede calling for more transparency regarding monthly bill listings and receipts.

All motions on the agenda ultimately were approved.

Moving forward, Warner said his recall petition needs 1,206 signatures to be considered.

"I feel that there's question of [Hansen-Winker's] ability to lead, and give direction and provide transparency to the rest of the board, [and] that really has been putting us at odds."

"I am by no means going to quit or take a step down," Hansen-Winker said. "Anything that I've ever done, I put 110% in, and then some."

The petitioners have until February 17 to get the 1200+ signatures they need for recall to be an option.