'It still feels fishy,' Parent reacts to Wrightstown superintendent retirement

Meet one mom who signed a petition to oust the school board president weeks before the superintendent's impending retirement was announced

Hear the allegations against the superintendent the school board says they were investigating

The investigation is no longer happening since the retirement agreement

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Less than a day after Superintendent Andy Space announced his retirement some parents are calling it disappointing news.

"Andy hasn't been here very long and it felt like he wasn't given a chance to really prove what he can do," Tina Gitzlaff, the mother of two Wrightstown students, said.

She spoke on behalf of the group Residents for Wrightstown Community School District.

"My experience as an educator, good administrators don't leave in the middle of a school year unless they feel like they're pushed out," Tina said.

The district says Space had been investigated for several issues, including school purchases, open meetings law issues, board and staff relations, and insubordination.

On accepting Space's retirement the district says there's no longer a review of the allegations or any litigation.

In a statement to the board Space said "This was a difficult decision to make, but it's one that is in the best interest of me and my loved ones."

"I don't see transparency, 'cause we still don't really know why or anything about it," Tina said. "It still feels fishy."

The residents group says it still has concerns and weeks before Space's announcement they formed a petition to recall current school board President Angela Hansen-Winker.

"There's been a lot of concerns about how she's been leading the school board since she started," Tina said.

According to the group's website, those include lack of proper procedure in meetings, not hearing board or community discussion and conflict of interest for political affiliations among others.

On Monday, Hansen-Winker shared an updated statement on Space's retirement but chose not to comment on the recall petition.

NBC 26 also reached out to Space for comment but have not yet heard back. His last day is Jan. 17 and the board says he will receive severance pay.