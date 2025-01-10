'Nobody wants to pay more,' Pulaski pipeline to start construction this fall

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Hear from people in Pulaski about their reaction to the village moving forward with their plan to bring Lake Michigan water to the village, which will significantly increase people's water bills.



Early estimates for Pulaski's plan to bring Lake Michigan water to the village set the cost at $15 million.

Village President Keith Chambers says since the project's start date was delayed by the village of Howard's objection to the plan, the project may cost more.

The cost of the project will fall on the residents who pay the village of Pulaski for water.

Hear from a resident, business owner, and someone who works in Pulaski about their reaction to the village moving forward with their plan.

Pulaski now has permission to move forward with their water pipeline project at a projected cost that would leave people here with the highest water bills in the state. The village president tells NBC 26 the project will likely cost a few million more dollars than they originally thought.

Pulaski Village Board President Keith Chambers says the state gave them the green light to bring Lake Michigan water to the village in a letter this week.

Construction will start this fall and end a year later.

"I'm going into my third term so I'm almost done with four years and we were talking about this when I walked in the door," Chambers said Thursday.

Last year, the state ruled in favor of Pulaski's plan to connect their pipeline to Hobart's existing line.

Pulaski wants to get off wells, which currently supply village residents, to improve water quality and increase their water supply in case of a major fire.

After original estimates of $15 million for the project, Chambers says it may now cost more.

"It's probably going to be closer to $18 million now," Chambers said.

But, the higher cost of more water means higher water bills. Customers who pay for Pulaski water will end up paying for the construction of the pipeline.

"Pulaski is a small community and I think we were doing very well the way we were doing it," Pulaski native Bill White said. White was shocked when he learned the project meant water bills would increase by 230% based on early projections.

"I don't feel that it's that great of a need to be able to make that change at this time, and really it should have been something, like, I'd voted on," White said.

"It doesn't pay to panic," Co-owner of Smurawa's Country Bakery, Greg Smurawa, said of the pending hike in his water bill. Nonetheless, he says he is already thinking about how a bigger bill may trickle down to his customers.

"Who wants to pay more? Nobody wants to pay more," Smurawa said. "As a business owner, you've got to stop and think okay, what are we going to do? Is there anything we can do equipment-wise that we can use less water?"

"You don't realize how many gallons go down that sink," Hairdresser Anthony Funk said.

Funk says many of the clients he sees at the downtown Pulaski salon where he works are worried about the upcoming bill increases.

"There's a concern about, you know, what's the cost going to be? Is it going to be affordable," Funk said.

It's unclear what the total increase will be. But, it will become more clear once a price tag for the project is settled on, which will happen after the village asks for bids from construction companies in the spring.

Chambers says the project will likely be paid off about 20 years after it is finished.