Pulaski gets state permission for $15 million water pipeline project

PULASKI (NBC 26) — A state commission has granted Pulaski permission to build their planned pipeline to pump Lake Michigan water to the village, despite objections from neighboring Howard.



Hear from village leaders after a Thursday morning hearing confirmed Pulaski can build a water pipeline

The pipeline is set to cost more than $15 million

The project could mean Pulaski water customers have the highest water rates in the state

For background on the dispute over the pipeline and the town of Pittsfield's stake in the matter, click here

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story,)

It's official. The state is on board with Pulaski's plan to pump Lake Michigan water to the village. I'm your Pulaski neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos with what's next as the village begins to move off well water.

On Thursday, the state public services commission approved Pulaski's plan to pipe water from the Green Bay Water Utility through Hobart.

"I think what we have before us is a project that I don't doubt at all will provide clean drinking water to the village for decades," Wisconsin Public Service Commissioner Kristy Nieto said during Thursday's hearing.

The state says the move will improve water quality and bring Pulaski into compliance with state regulations.

Village President Keith Chambers acknowledges sediment build up but says Pulaski's water is routinely tested and safe to drink.

Chambers also says getting off wells will prepare Pulaski for population growth or a major event like a fire.

"We're not legitimately looking at putting a backhoe in the ground until next fall, a year from now," Chambers said. "It's not going to be done in the winter of [2024] like we expected it to be done."

An eventual groundbreaking that's faced opposition. Howard has been against the plan claiming it would be cheaper for Pulaski to hook up to Howard's pipeline. Pulaski's project is expected to cost more than $15 million and raise water rates in Pulaski by nearly 230%.

I spoke to Howard Village Administrator Paul Evert following the state's approval.

“I was surprised because it potentially will give them the highest water rates in the state of Wisconsin,” Evert said.

Pulaski will now finish archaeological assessments and then open the project to bids. Chambers admits it will likely cost more than the $15 million estimate from a year ago.

“Next year there will be somebody else in the state that’s got higher water prices than Pulaski,” Chambers said.

In order to keep the cost as low as possible, the commission is making Pulaski report any costs outside the proposed budget to the state and start construction on the pipeline within one year. In Pulaski Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.