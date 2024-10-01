Introducing the Oneida Casino Hotel: Business merger to improve tourism, local economy

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida Hotel and Oneida Casino consolidate to the Oneida Casino Hotel.



The official merger of the hotel and casino goes into effect Oct. 1.



The Oneida Casino Hotel will be owned and operated by Oneida Gaming.



Officials says consolidation benefits include enhancing guest services, improved occupancy of venue and community reinvestment.



Future property development could be on the horizon which new business unit.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It all takes effect Oct. 1.

"We've been operating as business partners all these years," Louise Cornelius, Oneida Gaming general manager, said.

Cornelius said the decision to consolidate was made by the Oneida Business Committee in December 2023.

"We wanted to take advantage of an opportunity for Oneida Casino to be all one," Cornelius said. "We were great business partners all these years, so now we become one so it's Oneida Casino Hotel.

The hotel used to be named the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center for decades.

In January it became the Oneida Hotel, which was one step in the nine-month process to unify. Installing new signage and a new property management system were also part of the transition.

Cornelius said the business unit will enhance guest services and increase local tourism. Strengthen financial positioning is also a goal, while reinvesting in services such as education and healthcare.

"This just gives us a better opportunity for a business perspective in terms of trying to grow together as one," Cornelius said.

She said the hotel will be owned and operated by Oneida Gaming and future development efforts could be on the horizon.

For now, there's a big focus on preparing to welcome the thousands coming to Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft.