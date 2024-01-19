Radisson to change name to Oneida Hotel

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Oneida Airport Hotel Corporation has rebranded the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center Green Bay to Oneida Hotel.

This decision to brand and operate the hotel without a corporate flag is in line with dozens of tribal corporations that independently operate hotels.

The hotel is located at 2040 Airport Drive in Green Bay.

The introduction of the new Oneida Hotel brand includes a new room reservation system while maintaining reservations made previously under the Radisson.

A new Oneida Hotel website is currently replacing the previous Radisson website and is a part of the new brand and new signage and marketing plan which is already underway.

The Oneida Hotel has 391 rooms and 30,000 square feet of conference space.

There will be some subtle cosmetic changes, but the Oneida Hotel will offer the same service.

General Manager Steve Ninham is excited for the new name and is confident the changes will make a great improvement to the level of customer service and high expectations of their loyal guests.

Ninham hopes to see everyone enjoy the experience of a first-class facility and entertainment venue connected to the Oneida Hotel.

Ninham said, “We are the only game in town that can offer a great lodging experience and casino fun under one roof.”